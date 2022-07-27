Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.20% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.12. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

