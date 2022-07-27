Sean Ellis Purchases 14,900 Shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Stock

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) Director Sean Ellis bought 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,436.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ENTX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.81. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 1,345.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Entera Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entera Bio by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

