Cameron Lionel Groome Sells 65,000 Shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Stock

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 65,000 shares of Microbix Biosystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$33,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$322,500.

Microbix Biosystems Stock Performance

TSE:MBX opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microbix Biosystems Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microbix Biosystems in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

