Comerica Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Transcat worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 154.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 140,128 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 260.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth about $432,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Trading Down 1.4 %

Transcat stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 0.87. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Transcat from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.