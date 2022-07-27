Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 7,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,402,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 21st, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$43,750.00.
  • On Thursday, June 9th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$51,150.00.
  • On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 2.5 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2,870.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.41.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

