Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Sells C$36,250.00 in Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,425.

Julian Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Julian Kemp sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.43, for a total value of C$11,440.80.

On Friday, July 8th, Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,005.00.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.52 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388.96 million and a PE ratio of -44.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.33.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0297959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. CIBC cut Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

