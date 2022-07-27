22,800 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 479,338 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 455,540 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $749.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

