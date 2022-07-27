Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

