Lev Peker Sells 78,971 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Stock

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) CEO Lev Peker sold 78,971 shares of CarLotz stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $37,116.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, Lev Peker sold 18,923 shares of CarLotz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $8,704.58.

On Friday, June 3rd, Lev Peker sold 20,145 shares of CarLotz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $10,676.85.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.63. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

CarLotz ( NASDAQ:LOTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 139,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 6,516.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 977,452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 86,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,421,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

