Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Director Blake Michael Rhodes Purchases 4,200 Shares

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) Director Blake Michael Rhodes purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.06 per share, with a total value of C$21,239.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,239.40.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

