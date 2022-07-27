Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Centerspace worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Centerspace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 3.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centerspace

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centerspace news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerspace Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Centerspace stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $74.99 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -470.97%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

