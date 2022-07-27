Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,301,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,824,599.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 795,000 shares of company stock worth $6,537,767 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Rocket Companies Company Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.