Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,301,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,824,599.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 795,000 shares of company stock worth $6,537,767 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

