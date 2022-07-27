Consolidated Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.52.

Amazon.com Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

