Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HCSG stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.33. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

