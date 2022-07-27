CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 276,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 164,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $148,970.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,507.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6,172.00 and a beta of 1.96. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $63.43.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

