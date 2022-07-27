Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli bought 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

VOXX International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.18. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOXX International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.