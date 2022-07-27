Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50.

DexCom Stock Up 0.1 %

DexCom stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 159.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

