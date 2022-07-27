Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 6,390 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 507,829 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $7,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

