Hayward (HAYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Hayward to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hayward to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hayward Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $160,204.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock worth $138,014,111. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 428,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hayward by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 99,937 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Hayward by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

