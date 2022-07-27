Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

