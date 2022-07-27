DHI Group (DHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DHX opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

