SM Energy (SM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect SM Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SM stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

