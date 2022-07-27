Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 billion.

Magna International Stock Performance

TSE MG opened at C$77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.58. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$68.39 and a twelve month high of C$113.00.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.22%.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.55.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

