Arch Resources (ARCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Arch Resources to post earnings of $21.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $3.13. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $63 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

