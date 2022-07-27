Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMRE stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.70 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

