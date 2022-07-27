Comerica Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

