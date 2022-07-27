Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,205,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $228.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.03 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.