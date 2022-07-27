Comerica Bank Sells 181 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

