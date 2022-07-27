Comerica Bank Buys 1,440 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Marsh sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $9,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,992,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AMEH opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 8.71%.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

See Also

