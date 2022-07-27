19,436 Shares in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $10.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Centennial Resource Development Price Performance

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 5.10. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $347.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

