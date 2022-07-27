Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.71) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.76) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 165.08 ($1.99).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 121.70 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2,025.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

