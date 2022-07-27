Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands
In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
