Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

