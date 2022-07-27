Comerica Bank Grows Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,609 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 37,769.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

