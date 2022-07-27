Comerica Bank Purchases 764 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $125.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.21.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

