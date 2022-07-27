Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.76) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($40.96) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.63).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,067.50 ($49.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.70. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,185 ($50.42). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,718.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,661.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

About Unilever

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.33 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.54%.

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.