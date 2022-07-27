Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,664 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 679,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 672,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amarin

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Stock Down 0.7 %

Amarin stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $528.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.