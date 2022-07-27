BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:LEO opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

