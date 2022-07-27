Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 60.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 106,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 107.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 366,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $546,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.4 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.