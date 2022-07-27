Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $232.06

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

About Baidu

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $297,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 10.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

