Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $11.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 97,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 73.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

