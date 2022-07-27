Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,281 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9,562.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,651 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,593 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

