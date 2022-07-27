Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,507 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in fuboTV by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,240.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.65. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

fuboTV Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

