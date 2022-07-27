Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.04.
Twilio Trading Down 8.8 %
NYSE TWLO opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $399.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
