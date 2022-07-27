Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.53 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.33. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

