China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CYD opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
