China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYD opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

