HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker's stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $568.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $272.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average is $404.37. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.21 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.73 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total transaction of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in HubSpot by 114.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

