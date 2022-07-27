Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities cut their price objective on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Open Text has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

