Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $49.00 at Cowen

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,242,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,867,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

