UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of UBS Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.05.

UBS Group Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

