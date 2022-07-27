Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $51.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $35.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

